India's apex cybersecurity response agency did not seek the names of the 121 WhatsApp users allegedly infected by the Pegasus malware in 2019, said the IT Ministry in parliament on Friday. That's because malware infections weren't reported to it by the users. What happened?: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan asked whether the "Government had sought names of 121 whatsApp users from whatsApp whose phones were infected with spyware". Khan was referring to the 2019 Pegasus attacks—where the Israeli spyware 'Pegasus' was allegedly planted on multiple phones using WhatsApp. Alleged victims in India included social activists, journalists, and scholars. The government later revealed in parliament that the personal data of at least 20 victims had been stolen by the hackers. What did the government say?: "The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is notified by the Central Government under section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to serve as the national agency for incident response," said the IT Ministry on Friday. "CERT-In has informed that it has not sought the names of 121 WhatsApp users from WhatsApp, as no incident of malware infection in this regard was reported to it by any WhatsApp user." CERT-In issued notice to WhatsApp about its data security and management policies in May 2019, added the IT Ministry. WhatsApp then went on to provide this information. Why does this matter?: This is yet another update in the sprawling mystery of who acquired Pegasus and used it against Indian citizens. For example, Pegasus is reportedly only sold…
News
Names of 121 Pegasus Victims Not Sought by CERT-In As Infections Not Reported: IT Ministry
It responded to a question in Parliament saying that these incidents were not taken up because they were not reported to CERT-In
Latest Headlines
- What was the extent of damage in a recent cyber attack on India’s top medical institute in Delhi? February 13, 2023
- Indian govt to ramp up its Artificial Intelligence game by expanding INDIAai February 13, 2023
- Got A Question for the Indian Government? Open WhatsApp and Ask A ChatGPT bot February 13, 2023
- Can you ask UIDAI to delete your Aadhaar data? February 13, 2023
- India’s drug regulator asks online pharmacies why action shouldn’t be taken against them February 13, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login