Names of 121 Pegasus Victims Not Sought by CERT-In As Infections Not Reported: IT Ministry

It responded to a question in Parliament saying that these incidents were not taken up because they were not reported to CERT-In

Published

India's apex cybersecurity response agency did not seek the names of the 121 WhatsApp users allegedly infected by the Pegasus malware in 2019, said the IT Ministry in parliament on Friday. That's because malware infections weren't reported to it by the users. What happened?: Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan asked whether the "Government had sought names of 121 whatsApp users from whatsApp whose phones were infected with spyware". Khan was referring to the 2019 Pegasus attacks—where the Israeli spyware 'Pegasus' was allegedly planted on multiple phones using WhatsApp. Alleged victims in India included social activists, journalists, and scholars. The government later revealed in parliament that the personal data of at least 20 victims had been stolen by the hackers. What did the government say?: "The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is notified by the Central Government under section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000 to serve as the national agency for incident response," said the IT Ministry on Friday. "CERT-In has informed that it has not sought the names of 121 WhatsApp users from WhatsApp, as no incident of malware infection in this regard was reported to it by any WhatsApp user." CERT-In issued notice to WhatsApp about its data security and management policies in May 2019, added the IT Ministry. WhatsApp then went on to provide this information. Why does this matter?: This is yet another update in the sprawling mystery of who acquired Pegasus and used it against Indian citizens. For example, Pegasus is reportedly only sold…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

