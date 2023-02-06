One of India’s most popular crypto exchanges, WazirX, announced that it has transferred assets to multi-sig wallets after Binance decided to terminate its wallet services to the former, according to a tweet put out by the exchange. The Indian exchange was forced to initiate this transfer following Binance’s warning on January 26, 2023 in which the world’s biggest crypto exchange urged Zanmai Labs (the entity behind WazirX) to retract “false public statements” or terminate the use of its wallet service. Binance added that Zanmai refused to retract their “misleading statements” which is why WazirX had time till February 3, 2023, to remove funds from the accounts used for WazirX’s operations. What is a multisig wallet: It is a type of crypto wallet requiring two or more private keys to perform certain tasks. “This is done to increase the security of the funds stored in the wallet by requiring multiple parties to sign off before sending any transactions,” Coindesk explained. Why it matters: The development is notable as it comes in the aftermath of a public feud between Binance and WazirX over the latter’s ownership. The lack of clarity over the ownership had fuelled uncertainty among users given that the exchange handles crores worth of assets on its platform. What did Binance say: The company accused Zanmai of making a series of misleading claims about Binance’s role in operating WazirX exchange. The company rejected the narrative that Binance maintained control over “WazirX users’ assets, user activity, and the platform’s operations”. It…
News
Why was Indian crypto exchange WazirX forced to transfer assets from Binance’s wallet service?
Binance terminated its wallet services to WazirX after an ultimatum to retract “misleading” statements on ownership and control of the Indian exchange
Latest Headlines
- Why was Indian crypto exchange WazirX forced to transfer assets from Binance’s wallet service? February 6, 2023
- No View On Republishing Data Anonymisation Guidelines for Public Consultation: IT Ministry February 6, 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Gang uses cloned Aadhaar-linked fingerprints to steal money from bank accounts February 6, 2023
- India to block 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links February 6, 2023
- Why Have 4 Gaming Cos Distanced Themselves From Industry Concerns Over India’s Proposed Gaming Rules? February 6, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login