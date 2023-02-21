How will the Indian telecom regulator’s recommendations on digital connectivity impact buildings?

India’s telecom regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), suggested that digital connectivity infrastructure (DCI) should be made an essential component of building development plans in a set of recommendations dealing with rating of buildings or areas for digital connectivity. It stated that such infrastructure should be treated along the same lines as water supply, electrical services, gas supply, fire protection and fire safety requirements, etc. Understanding digital connectivity infrastructure: It refers to carriage infrastructure which includes assets such as dark fibre, right of way, cables, duct space, towers, etc. You can read the list of recommendations here. Why it matters: It is a notable development as these recommendations can help expedite the 5G roll-out across the country. It will ensure telecom companies face fewer delays in installing the necessary infrastructure to introduce 5G services. The telcos have often said that the lack of a framework hampers their ability to improve their networks. The regulator also noted that its efforts to achieve the desired level of digital connectivity have fallen short. A framework, therefore, will help in facilitating a stable ecosystem where every stakeholder is clear about their rights and duties. Summary of recommendations: The regulator published an extensive list of 39 recommendations in which it called for an amendment to Model Building Bye-Laws (MBBL) and National Building Code of India (NBC) to incorporate its provisions on DCI. Furthermore, the body said that there should be provisions in the MBBL for the approving upgradation and expansion of DCI. Incorporate in builder agreements:…

