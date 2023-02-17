How is India’s telecom regulator looking to curb spam messages?

India’s telecom regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), has directed telcos to block all unverified headers and message templates within 30 and 60 days respectively, according to a press release.

The regulator observed that telemarketers were ‘misusing’ headers and message templates of registered parties and asked telcos to reverify all registered headers & message templates on the DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) platform.

All telecom service providers (TSP) have to comply with these directions, issued under the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, within a month, TRAI said in its release.

The directions were issued after TRAI held a meeting with telcos on February 17, 2023, to discuss quality of service (QoS) improvements, review of QoS standards, QoS of 5G services and unsolicited commercial communications”, as per its press release.

Why it matters: It may prove to be a useful measure as it can ensure that all promotional messages are sent through registered telemarketers using only approved templates. It is no secret that the problem of spam has been difficult to rein in, so the measure can restrict its proliferation and filter out telemarketers resorting to misuse.

Details about TRAI’s orders: The release said that telcos have to ensure that temporary headers are deactivated immediately after the time duration for which such headers were created.

The telcos also have to ensure that there is no space to insert unwanted content in the template of a message where one can add content to be sent across to people.

There should not be any confusion among recipients of a message so telcos have to make sure that no lookalike headers are registered by them in names of different senders.

“Entities involved in message transmission should be clearly identifiable and tracked, if required,” the regulator added.

Measures to check unregistered telemarketers: The release ordered telcos to bar all telemarketers who are not registered on its DLT platform from accessing message templates, and scrubbing it to deliver spam messages to recipients on the network of telcos.

The telcos have been directed to not allow promotional messages to be sent by unregistered telemarketers or telemarketers using 10-digit telephone numbers.

It added that telcos have to take action against erring telemarketers and share details of these telemarketers to other telcos, which will then be responsible to stop these entities from sending commercial communications through their networks.

How big is the problem of spam: A survey conducted by LocalCircles said that two out of every three people (66 per cent) in India get three or more spam calls on a daily basis. It added that there was not a single person among thousands of respondents who checked the box of ‘no spam’.

The platform said that it was a national survey which gathered over 56,000 responses from Indians located in 342 districts. It also found that 92 percent of responders said that they continue to receive spam despite opting for DND. The DND list is a feature where a mobile subscriber can register their number to avoid getting unsolicited commercial communication (UCC).

Addressing the problem of spam: The regulatory body released a consultation paper recently in which it proposed the idea of providing the real name identity of callers to people receiving calls. The paper said that it will use a database which contains correct names of each subscriber to implement the caller name presentation (CNAP) service. The regulator is looking to use details acquired by telecom service providers via customer acquisition forms (CAF).

A joint committee was formed by TRAI to look at the issue of phishing and cyber frauds in 2022. It included officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The telecom watchdog had laid out a plan to combat SMS and call spam using blockchain technology (DLT). It saw telecom companies and TRAI to build an encrypted and distributed database that will record user consent to be included in SMS or call send-out lists.

