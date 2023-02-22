Dear Reader, Every time I take the metro to central Bengaluru I see an ad for the G20 summit ticking along the platform's LED display. Every time I open a newspaper, I see the G20 logo (and some smiling politician or the other) staring back at me. Every time I cross a random government building on my way to the gym in the evening, I see a flex with India's G20 slogan 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam'—'the world is one family'—emblazoned across it. The summit, and India's Presidency of it, has reached everything, everywhere, all at once. Nationalist symbolism aside, why exactly is that? We stumbled through the smoke screen trying to answer that question—here's our round up of everything you need to know about the G20. Back to basics I was speaking to a friend about the G20 a few weeks ago. They didn’t hold much stock in its potential to change the world, the way government ads seem to think it will. “All these international organisations are the same, da. They’ll fly in on private jets, talk about inequality, and nothing will actually change for you and me.” https://twitter.com/pankajanand0702/status/1625163430842990593 That’s not an entirely inaccurate description of the world of international relations—and it’s a criticism that the G20 has faced too. But, there’s more to the summit than meets the eye. Is it a forum where a lot of nationalist grandstanding happens? Yes. But, does it also have the power to produce global consensus on important issues? Also yes. Can it help…
News
“All These International Organisations Are the Same, Da” — What Makes the G20 Any Different?
We round up everything you need to know about the G20— and why it matters
Latest Headlines
- “All These International Organisations Are the Same, Da” — What Makes the G20 Any Different? February 22, 2023
- Here are the airports and banks that will provide UPI wallets to foreign travellers February 22, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Have the drones taken off yet? February 22, 2023
- Delhi Transport department “bans” bike taxis by Ola, Uber, others: All you need to know February 21, 2023
- Summary: Transparency reports show social media user complaints continue to rise February 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login