India’s Data Protection Bill “Does Not Deal with the Issue of Surveillance”: IT Ministry

India's latest draft data protection law has been questioned for opening the door to widespread data surveillance by the government. The IT Ministry thinks otherwise—arguing that the bill doesn't regulate interception or monitoring in the first place. What happened? In a written Parliamentary question, DMK MP D. Ravikumar asked the IT Ministry about how it'll ensure that two specific clauses exempting data processing from privacy protections won't be used to "carry out illegal surveillance". For example, under the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (DPDP Bill): Clause 18(2)(a) exempts data processing from privacy protections if "by any instrumentality of the State in the interests of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, maintenance of public order or preventing incitement to any cognizable offence relating to any of these"; Clause 18(3) allows the government to notify data fiduciaries—or the persons who control data processing—as exempt from certain provisions of the bill. What did the government say? The draft data protection law "does not deal with the issue of surveillance", said the IT Ministry. The authorisation, procedure, and safeguards for surveillance—such as interception and monitoring—are governed by different laws. The IT Ministry argued that "lawful interception and monitoring is done by the authorised law enforcement agencies after due authorisation by the Central Government or the State Government concerned, and the same is governed by the provisions contained in sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Rule 419A of Indian Telegraph Rules, 1951…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.