India has proposed a joint technical paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) on crypto assets, according to a statement released by the Indian government. The organisations are expected to present their joint paper during the 4th Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in October 2023. The government views this paper as a way to “complement the ongoing dialogue on the need for a policy framework” to govern crypto assets. Why it matters: The paper could prove to be significant as it is likely to support a coordinated and comprehensive policy approach to crypto assets globally. It will also provide insight into the risks stemming from crypto assets by considering macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives. The announcement is in line with India’s efforts to develop consensus for a coordinated approach to regulate crypto assets during its G20 presidency. Key takeaways from India’s statement: The government said that it looks to expand the scope of the G20 discussion on crypto assets beyond “financial integrity concerns and capture the macroeconomic implications and widespread crypto adoption in the economy”. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that efforts are on to come up with an international framework to deal with the problem of crypto assets. Moreover, the government revealed that it had requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to prepare a discussion paper on the broader macroeconomic and financial stability implications of crypto assets. The international body underscored crypto’s purported benefits such as cheaper and faster cross-border payments,…
News
Why did India propose a technical paper on crypto assets by IMF & FSB?
The paper could prove to be significant as it is likely to support a coordinated and comprehensive policy approach to crypto assets globally.
Latest Headlines
- Where can users file grievances with Grievance Appellate Committees against social media companies? February 28, 2023
- Exam excuses and preventive measures fuel internet shutdowns in India February 28, 2023
- US govt warns businesses to keep a check on their AI product claims February 28, 2023
- Meta, PornHub, OnlyFans adopt new tool to curb sharing of sexually explicit images of children February 28, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Data Privacy vs Education: A Dilemma? February 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login