As many as two out of every three people (66 per cent) in this country get three or more spam calls on a daily basis, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles. The report added that there was not a single person who chose the option of “no spam calls” which were explained as “unwanted, pesky, sales/ promotional or robo calls”. The survey collected responses from more than 11,000 mobile subscribers in toto out of which 30 percent of them revealed that they get such calls at least once a day. It said that five percent get more than 10 calls everyday. The platform said that it was a national survey which gathered over 56,000 responses from Indians located in 342 districts. Moreover, 66 percent of respondents were men while 34 percent of respondents were women. https://twitter.com/TheSwamy/status/1623504007477198848 Why it matters: The survey is notable because it provides a grim picture of the problem of spam calls in India. It is especially important in light of the government’s response to an RTI filed by Medianama wherein it claims to have no data on spam calls made in 2022. The survey also suggests that measures such as a do-not-disturb registry floated by India’s telecom regulator has not been effective in curbing the menace of spam in this country. What else did the survey reveal: Only four percent out of 15,040 respondents said that they did not get spam calls after enrolling in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s do-no-disturb (DND) list. However,…
How many spam calls does an average Indian receive daily?
The TRAI’s do-not-disturb registry hasn’t worked out for most people, so will its caller name ID idea do any better?
