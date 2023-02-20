What are Dark Patterns and how do they Influence User Choice On The Internet?

A study by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in 2021-22 found that 29% of the ads processed by ASCI pertained to disguised ads by influencers, a kind of dark pattern. Just like that, several other dark patterns exist on the internet today, like deliberately attracting a customer's attention to more expensive alternatives of products/services, tricking users into sharing their personal information when they're creating an account, and hiding information that affects buying decisions. In another study conducted in Europe, 148 of the 399 retail websites analysed were found to be using manipulative design practices to influence user choice. This study focused on three such practices: fake reviews, fake countdown timers, and false hierarchy. Practices like the ones mentioned above are often referred to as "dark patterns." Defining dark patterns To understand dark patterns better, we spoke to Manisha Kapoor, CEO of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). "A dark pattern is any user interface intended to trick users into making choices that are detrimental to their interests, such as buying a more expensive product or paying more than what was initially disclosed, sharing data, or making choices based on false or paid-for reviews," she said. "In several cases, UI/UX has been deployed by digital platforms to manipulate consumer choices and consumption patterns, which is clearly a matter of concern when it comes to consumer protection in the digital space." The definition above is not a legal definition, but it gives a good idea about some of the attributes…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.