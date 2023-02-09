wordpress blog stats
What’s with the sudden boom in linking health records with ABHA accounts?

The number of health records being linked to India’s ABHA healthcare ID sees a sharp uptick. Is privacy being swept aside by the tide?

Published

As many as 2.09 crore digital health records in Kerala have been linked to the ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account)/ ABHA Address in 2023, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Lok Sabha on February 7, 2023. This essentially means that the state linked in a month a third of the number of digital health records Andhra Pradesh linked in the whole of 2022 – a humble claim considering what the Indian government has been saying in the last few months. Staggering rise in linking of health records: You’d think the Ministry has gotten hold of some magic beans considering the way in which the government has been boasting about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). If news reports since December 2022 are to be believed, linking of digital health records with Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) has increased from 4 crore to 20 crore. https://twitter.com/mansukhmandviya/status/1622871343413989377 To be clear, on December 17, 2022 LiveMint reported over 4 crore digital health records were linked to ABHA accounts. Then on January 16, 2023 the Press Trust of India said that over 10 crore health records have been digitally linked to ABHA accounts. And now in February, the Health Minister’s office is tweeting about over 20 crore linkages. At this rate, the entire population of India may have most of their health records digitally linked to ABHA by the end of the year. Discussing Ayushman Bharat in the Rajya Sabha Perhaps it is in line of these huge spikes that…

