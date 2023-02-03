Netflix received a total of 39 grievances in December 2022 out of which it managed to dispose of 28, according to the disclosure published by the company under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Netflix said that 17 grievances concerned the code of ethics out of which it did not agree with 16 of them. It took action against a solitary complaint as the publisher agreed with the nature of the grievance. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video recorded 276 grievances during the month and disposed of 270 complaints. None of the streaming platforms discloses the nature of these grievances processed by them. Only six complaints were related to the code of ethics laid down in the IT Rules, 2021, and action was taken against five of them. The company also received an order/ direction from the Indian government but it did not disclose whether it complied with the order. Why it matters: It is important to note these disclosures because they reveal whether the redressal mechanism is able to address user complaints in a timely fashion. It is also interesting that companies continue to comply with the IT Rules, 2021, even as the country’s apex court deliberates upon their legal validity. It is clear that companies are in no mood to run afoul of the Indian government. What about other platforms: India has more than 40 streaming platforms at present but not all of them disclose grievances received by them. India’s largest…
News
How many grievances were logged by online streaming platforms under IT Rules, 2021 in December 2022?
It is important to note these disclosures because they reveal whether the redressal mechanism is able to address user complaints in a timely fashion
