wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

How many grievances were logged by online streaming platforms under IT Rules, 2021 in December 2022?

It is important to note these disclosures because they reveal whether the redressal mechanism is able to address user complaints in a timely fashion

Published

Netflix received a total of 39 grievances in December 2022 out of which it managed to dispose of 28, according to the disclosure published by the company under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Netflix said that 17 grievances concerned the code of ethics out of which it did not agree with 16 of them. It took action against a solitary complaint as the publisher agreed with the nature of the grievance. On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video recorded 276 grievances during the month and disposed of 270 complaints. None of the streaming platforms discloses the nature of these grievances processed by them. Only six complaints were related to the code of ethics laid down in the IT Rules, 2021, and action was taken against five of them. The company also received an order/ direction from the Indian government but it did not disclose whether it complied with the order. Why it matters: It is important to note these disclosures because they reveal whether the redressal mechanism is able to address user complaints in a timely fashion. It is also interesting that companies continue to comply with the IT Rules, 2021, even as the country’s apex court deliberates upon their legal validity. It is clear that companies are in no mood to run afoul of the Indian government. What about other platforms: India has more than 40 streaming platforms at present but not all of them disclose grievances received by them. India’s largest…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

1 week ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ