wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Delhi High Court dismisses WinZO’s trademark infringement plea against Google

Google displaying a warning before downloading an app from a website simply acts to caution users and doesn’t amount to trademark infringement, Delhi HC said

Published

With inputs from Sarvesh Mathi Displaying a warning before downloading an app from a website doesn't amount to trademark infringement, the Delhi High Court noted on February 14th, as it dismissed an interim plea filed by WinZO games against Google. Describing the warning as a disclaimer, it doesn't prohibit or block a download and simply acts to caution users before they download apps outside of Google's ecosystem, Justice Amit Bansal noted, reported the Indian Express. So, what did WinZO say in its plea?: WinZO's app, introduced in February 2017, was available on Google's Play Store until it converted into a paid gaming platform. After that, it was removed from the Play Store. Now, users can directly download the app from its website. In November 2021, WinZO found out about the warning Google (along with other search engines) was issuing to users downloading the app—"this type of file may harm your device. Do you want to keep WinZO.apk anyway?". The gaming platform wanted the Court to restrain Google from displaying these warnings. These warnings were also leading to declining downloads from WinZO's website, it added. The case was filed in 2022. What did the Delhi Court say?: After examining the Trademark Act, the Court noted that the name 'WinZO' was only being used to identify the "file being downloaded for the purpose of the warning”. Google wasn't providing goods or services using the trademark, nor advertising goods and services with it. A case of infringement according to the Act wasn't made out, it…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ