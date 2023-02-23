wordpress blog stats
Google Play Store’s privacy labels are misleading users & giving them a false sense of security: Mozilla Study

A new report by Mozilla Foundation claims that Google Play Store’s privacy labels are misleading users by stating incorrect information.

Published

Let's say you go to buy a packet of biscuits. You look for one with the least amount of sugar because you're diabetic and thanks to nutrition labels, you quickly find the right one. You come home and feast on them with your evening tea. But you suddenly notice your blood sugar rising and you later find out that the packet of biscuits had twice the amount of sugar than was stated on its nutrition labels. You'd be furious, and rightfully so. Your trust in the system will be broken. A new report by Mozilla Foundation claims that Google Play Store's privacy labels are similarly misleading users (albeit it's not as life-threatening as misleading nutrition labels). "Google Play Store's Data Safety labels would have you believe that neither TikTok nor Twitter share your personal data with third parties. The apps' privacy policies, however, both explicitly state that they share user information with advertisers, Internet service providers, platforms, and numerous other types of companies," Mozilla found. Out of 40 popular apps that Mozilla looked into, 34 of them had discrepancies between the apps’ privacy policies and the information they reported on Google’s Data Safety Form. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!  Why does this matter: The privacy labels were introduced by Google to help Android users make an informed choice about which apps they want on their device…

