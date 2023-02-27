Google refused to share details of lending app that blackmailed borrowers: Chennai police

Google has refused to share crucial details needed to track down the creators of the digital lending app Wonder Loan, which threatened users that it will share their private moments on social media if they don't repay, the Tamil Nadu cybercrime police informed Madras High Court on February 26, The Hindu reported. Why does matter: This instance of non-compliance by Google comes at a time when the Indian government is trying hard to clamp down on predatory loan apps by issuing stricter regulations for the digital lending industry, banning certain apps, and issuing a whitelist of allowed apps. Such non-compliance only encourages the government to introduce other strict measures that can cause collateral damage to the fast-growing industry. The app ban earlier this month is a case in point, which resulted in popular apps like LazyPay and Indiabulls Home Loans getting banned along with other apps that were allegedly involved in money laundering and predatory lending. What details does the TN government want from Google: The Tamil Nadu police on November 21, 2022, sought from Google details such as "the user name of the e-mail ID that had been used to host the mobile app on Play Store, his/her mobile phone number, alternate e-mail ID as well as Internet Protocol (IP) addresses of the user," The Hindu reported. What did Google say: On January 26, 2023, Google responded to the request by email, stating: “We are not able to provide you with information on the requirements for your jurisdiction. You may wish to consult the Irish…
