The Alliance Digital India Foundation (ADIF), a group of Indian start-ups, accused Google of not complying with the antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator. Google last month said that it will make changes to Android and Play Store to comply with the two orders issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), but ADIF on February 2, 2023, issued a note to startups listing out all the ways in which the compliance falls short. Why does this matter: The CCI investigation into Play Store was launched following a complaint by ADIF in October 2020 after Google announced that all apps must mandatorily use Google's billing system for in-app purchases. ADIF also took Google to court to delay the implementation of the billing policy. Given this past, we can expect ADIF to challenge Google's compliance either with CCI or in court. How does Google fall short of the Play Store order? On the Play Store order, ADIF listed the following reasons why Google is in noncompliance: Google is allowing alternative payments only for in-app purchases and not app downloads App developers still pay a high commission of either 11 or 26 percent, which is against CCI's direction to not impose "any condition (including price related condition) on app developers, which is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory or disproportionate to the services provided." We've covered this issue in more depth here. Google hasn't updated its anti-steering policies Google hasn't responded to the directions on transparent data use policy and prohibition of using data for its competitive advantage How does…
Google is not in compliance with India’s antitrust orders, ADIF says in note to startups
How is Google falling short of the two antritrust orders issued to it by Competition Commission of India? Here are the points raised by ADIF
