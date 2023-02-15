Google rolled out a beta version of its privacy-protecting advertising tools "Privacy Sandbox" yesterday. It will be available on select Android devices, announced Privacy Sandbox VP Anthony Chavez. What's Privacy Sandbox again? Why does it matter? Privacy Sandbox is Google's attempt to build a digital advertising model that doesn't invade people's privacy indiscriminately. For context: digital advertising is the backbone of many revenue streams online. But these models, somewhat pioneered and dominated by Google, are increasingly privacy invasive—they track, profile, and target consumers relentlessly in the hope of an elusive sale. People aren't happy about this Big Tech-led digital stalking anymore, and neither are market regulators and privacy commissions. "As people's reliance on apps has increased over time, so have their privacy expectations," Chavez noted yesterday. Privacy Sandbox is trying to meet those expectations by "developing solutions for digital advertising that limit user data sharing and don't rely on cross-app identifiers". So, how will this beta roll-out work? The rollout will be gradual—and limited to a "small percentage of Android 13 devices". Selected devices will be informed by an Android Notification. The Sandbox supplies APIs that don't track consumer activity across the Internet—they're "designed with privacy at the core". Apps participating in the beta rollout can use the APIs to show consumers relevant ads too. Consumers can control how they participate by accessing the "Privacy Sandbox" menu under Settings. They can manage the interests used by ads to display relevant ads and block irrelevant interests too. If you don't want…
News
Google Rolls Out Beta Version of Privacy Sandbox on Android: Everything To Know
Privacy Sandbox is Google’s attempt to build a digital advertising model that doesn’t invade people’s privacy indiscriminately
