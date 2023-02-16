wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Full list: Who is and isn’t allowed to operate as a payment aggregator in India

PayTM Payments Services and Ola Financial Services among those that had their applications returned: here’s a complete list

Published

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on February 15 released detailed lists of entities allowed to function as payment aggregators, entities whose applications are still under process, and those whose applications have been returned. Of the total 139 entities: Amazon Pay, Google, Pine Labs, IndiaIdeas.com (BillDesk), Cashfree, Zomato, and Reliance are among the 54 entities that are currently allowed to carry out online payment aggregation services, although some of them are not allowed to onboard new merchants. IRCTC and Ola Financial Services are among the 57 entities that have had their applications returned and cannot operate as payment aggregators. Tata, Zoho, and SBI Payment Services are among the 28 entities stuck in between, awaiting final authorisation before they can operate as payment aggregators. Why does this matter: This is the first time RBI is revealing the current status of all the entities that have applied for permission. "While the exercise of scrutiny of applications of PAs is an ongoing process, for the purpose of disseminating information and ensuring greater transparency, the list of entities who have submitted applications to RBI seeking authorisation to act as online PAs under the PSS Act along with the current status of their application as on February 15, 2023, is published, which will be updated on a fortnightly basis," RBI's notification states. Recap: who are payment aggregators (PAs): "PAs are entities that facilitate e-commerce sites and merchants to accept various payment instruments from the customers for completion of their payment obligations without the need for merchants to…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ