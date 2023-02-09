India's central bank on February 8 announced that it will soon allow foreign travellers to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for making payments in India. "To start with, this facility will be extended to travellers from the G-20 countries, arriving at select international airports. Going forward, this facility will be enabled across all other entry points in the country," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said. For the uninitiated, UPI allows users to scan a QR code (or enter a payment address) using any UPI-enabled app on their smartphone, which is linked to their bank account, to make payments at stores or online. It is the most popular form of digital payment in India with over a 60 percent market share. Why does this matter: Thus far, UPI has only been available to Indian citizens and non-residential Indians (NRIs) with Indian bank accounts. For the first time, the payment technology will be open to foreigners. Currently, foreigners in India pay using converted cash or debit/credit/forex cards. With UPI, they will be able to pay using their smartphones. This will benefit travellers in two ways: UPI is more widely accepted in India than debit and credit cards Travellers won’t need to carry large amounts of cash on them How will this work: The mechanics of how this will work remain unclear. RBI said that it will issue operation guidelines shortly, but here are some ways it could work: Upon landing in an Indian airport, foreigners can go to a UPI kiosk and convert their foreign currency into Indian…
News
Foreign travellers can soon use UPI to make payments in India
To start with, this facility will be extended to travellers from the G20 countries, arriving at select international airports.
Latest Headlines
- Foreign travellers can soon use UPI to make payments in India February 9, 2023
- Medianama Daily: IT Ministry’s online gaming googly in Parliament February 9, 2023
- How much money was seized by the Indian state while investigating illegal loan apps? February 8, 2023
- Publishers Aren’t ‘Intermediaries’, IT Ministry Says: What Does This Mean for India’s Online Gaming Laws? February 8, 2023
- You can now use PhonePe UPI to pay in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan February 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login