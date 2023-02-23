wordpress blog stats
Final Call: Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #Ad

We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our discussion on convergence technologies in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we tackle complex issues like permission based provision of online services, same service same rules, and impact of 5G with key stakeholders from this domain. Apply to attend here There are limited seats available, and registrations will close shortly. INTERNET REGULATION, CONVERGENCE AND TRAI Date: February 24, 2023 (Friday), 2023 Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi We also published a reading list on MediaNama AGENDA 12:30 PM: Check-in + Networking Lunch 01:30 PM: Opening remarks 01:45 PM: Session: Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap 03:00 PM: Session: Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming 04:00 PM: Networking Tea Break 04:15 PM: Session: A single converged regulation and regulator? 05:30 PM: Close + Networking + Tea We have confirmed participants from Microsoft, Simplilearn, Chase India, Shardul Amarchand, Polygon Technology, Disney Star India, Deloitte, BTG Legal, SFLC.in, Apollo Hospitals, Advag, IndiaMART, Data Security Council of India, Truecaller, Primus Partners, Ikigai Law, Giz - German Agency For Development Cooperation, PRS, Junglee Games, Cybertech, The Quantum Hub, PwC, Netflix, K&S Partners, KASPERSKY LAB, Prosus, Logically, Koan Advisory, BSA | The Software Alliance, CUTS International, COAI, Zebra Technologies, Saraf & Partners and more. Why you should attend this MediaNama discussion: Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating…

