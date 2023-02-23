We’ve confirmed 100+ attendees for our discussion on convergence technologies in Delhi tomorrow. Join us as we tackle complex issues like permission based provision of online services, same service same rules, and impact of 5G with key stakeholders from this domain. Apply to attend here There are limited seats available, and registrations will close shortly. INTERNET REGULATION, CONVERGENCE AND TRAI Date: February 24, 2023 (Friday), 2023 Venue: Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre, Delhi We also published a reading list on MediaNama AGENDA 12:30 PM: Check-in + Networking Lunch 01:30 PM: Opening remarks 01:45 PM: Session: Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap 03:00 PM: Session: Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming 04:00 PM: Networking Tea Break 04:15 PM: Session: A single converged regulation and regulator? 05:30 PM: Close + Networking + Tea We have confirmed participants from Microsoft, Simplilearn, Chase India, Shardul Amarchand, Polygon Technology, Disney Star India, Deloitte, BTG Legal, SFLC.in, Apollo Hospitals, Advag, IndiaMART, Data Security Council of India, Truecaller, Primus Partners, Ikigai Law, Giz - German Agency For Development Cooperation, PRS, Junglee Games, Cybertech, The Quantum Hub, PwC, Netflix, K&S Partners, KASPERSKY LAB, Prosus, Logically, Koan Advisory, BSA | The Software Alliance, CUTS International, COAI, Zebra Technologies, Saraf & Partners and more. Why you should attend this MediaNama discussion: Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating…
Latest Headlines
- Final Call: Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #Ad February 23, 2023
- How will Reliance benefit if it streams IPL matches for free after coughing up more than $2 billion for them? February 23, 2023
- Zomato rebrands 10-minute delivery service to ‘Zomato Everyday’: Here’s what to know February 23, 2023
- Medianama Daily: Caught between stormy waters and a safe harbour… February 23, 2023
- “These Are Not the 9 Greatest Experts On the Internet”: US Top Court Hears Case that Could Reshape the Internet February 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login