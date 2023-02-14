Event Announcement: Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI, 24th Feb 2023, Delhi #Ad

MediaNama invites you to attend our hybrid discussion on “Internet Regulation, Convergence and TRAI” in Delhi on February 24th 2023. The Indian telecom regulator TRAI’s consultation paper considers a regulatory environment where there is convergence between the Internet, broadcast and telecommunication, and considers applying the same norms across the domains, as well as a single regulation and regulator for this converged environment.

Also, here’s why this discussion matters: the TRAI is considering, among others the following issues:

1. Permission based provision of online services: The TRAI in its consultation paper says that “service providers using electronic means to deliver services must have permission of the appropriate government in accordance with the policy governing such service sector,” adding that the current regulator framework for delivering online services needs to be reviewed to address regulatory overlap between different ministries, and determine who will prepare policies, and give permission and devise the regulatory framework.

2. Same service same rules: The TRAI believes that there are telecom service providers that are online services operating in the same space as licensed telecom operators, and there is a difference in their regulatory obligations. The TRAI wants to consider how to regulate them. “TSPs are saying that OTT communications services are grabbing their SMS and voice call business. Big Tech firms are saying that these are not similar services and should be regulated separately.” The TRAI also considers reworking the regulatory structure for broadcast and television, saying that MEITY as no process of registration/licensing or regulatory oversight over Internet services. The TRAI considers expanding the definition of telecom to include online services.

3. Quality of Services for online services: “…Telecom is monitored for its performance as a part of the regulations, while cloud services are not subjected to the same or similar regulations. The unnoticed transition of services from regulated to unregulated domain and that too without appropriate considerations of impact of such transitions on the protection of the Interest of consumers may be a matter of concern for the telecom sector.”

4. Impact of 5G: 5G will lead to the convergence of multiple sectors and critical sectors will no longer work in silos. This calls for convergence between various regulatory bodies/authorities so that there is consensus on multiple regulatory frameworks and different laws applicable to them.

5. Single converged regulator, single converged regulation: Apart from suggesting that a fully converged regulator for “ICT sector” which covers data privacy and cybersecurity, the TRAI also considers a single code/act by consolidating the laws governing provision of communications services, broadcast, online streaming, video on demand, M2M, AR/VR communications. In the paper, it positions a code for the service.

Agenda:

12:30 PM: Networking Lunch

01:30 PM: Opening remarks

01:45 PM: Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap

03:00 PM: Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming

04:00 PM: Networking Tea Break

04:15 PM: A single converged regulation and regulator?

05:30 PM: Close + Networking + Tea

In these sessions, we’ll also discuss issues related to: Same Service Same Rules, Quality of service requirements for online services, competition concerns highlighted by the TRAI, definition of telecommunication services.

