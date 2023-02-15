Fortnite-maker Epic Games goes after Google Play Store in India

Epic Games, which makes the popular Fortnite game and is well known in the tech circles for dragging Apple and Google to court in various countries, is now going after Google Play Store in India. The company has approached India's National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) alleging that Google is not complying with the antitrust orders issued by the country's antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Economic Times reported on February 15. Google last month said that it will make changes to Android and Play Store to comply with the two orders issued by the CCI, but various stakeholders have pointed out that the compliance falls short. Why does this matter: Epic Games approaching NCLAT appears to be the first legal challenge questioning Google's compliance with the CCI orders. While the Alliance Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which filed the complaint that led to the CCI investigation, has also complained about Google's non-compliance, it isn't clear whether ADIF has mounted a legal challenge so far. “We are seeking to join Indian developers in Court to support the CCI’s order that requires Google to allow competing third-party app stores on the Google Play Store. Consumers should be able to choose how they access apps on their mobile devices and developers should be able to compete fairly in the mobile app ecosystem" – Bakari Middleton, director of global public policy at Epic Games told ET What might NCLAT or CCI do: It's not clear what the two bodies will do in such a situation.…

