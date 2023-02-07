India’s Enforcement Directorate seized Rs 936 crore investigating cryptocurrency frauds

A total of Rs 936 crore has been seized by the Directorate of Enforcement as proceeds of crime while investigating several cases related to cryptocurrency frauds, according to a response tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Interestingly, the government’s response to a similar question in December 2022 had revealed that total seizures amounted to Rs 907 crore then so there have been new seizures in the last two months. The minister added that a few crypto exchanges were found to have been involved in money laundering following which action was taken as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The reply revealed that five people have been arrested and six prosecution complaints (PCs) have been filed before the Special Court (PMLA) as well. The minister was responding to a question asked by the following parliamentarians on the regulation of virtual digital assets— Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Krishna Pal Singh Yadav Why it matters: It is important to note the response of the government as it offers insight into the state’s regulatory oversight over the crypto sector in India. It reassures investors that the government is keeping a tight leash on the criminal elements in the crypto industry. What else do we know: The response also added that assets amounting to Rs 289.28 crore have been seized under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) beside a show cause…

