wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Ed-Tech companies use ads to exploit parents’ guilt: Karti Chidambaram writes to ASCI

The MP notes “hard selling” by ed-tech’s “marketing machines” as a major harm, and the laxity of ‘self regulation’ in this sector

Published

Highlighting the problem of misleading advertisements by Ed-Tech companies in India, Lok Sabha member Karti P Chidambaram has urged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), through its Consumer Complaints Council, to take note of the consumer complaints regarding “mis-selling” and “hard-selling” of courses. In a letter to the ASCI Chairman Mr. N.S Rajan on January 27, Chidambaram stated that Ed-Tech majors pitch “false promises” of an aspirational future to “unsuspecting parents”. Their “overactive marketing machines” exploit “parental guilt” through their sales pitch of providing a "bright future". https://twitter.com/KartiPC/status/1618933658563510274 He adds that parents are forced to think that they will be denying new opportunities to their children if they do not enrol for the Ed-Tech courses. The ASCI in its latest guidelines had also taken note of this practice by Ed-Tech majors. Additionally, Chidambaram also pointed out the much-discussed issue of personal data used by companies for targeted selling. In the absence of a data protection law, this raises concerns of protecting children from “predatory data practices”. Why it matters: Ed-Tech companies have been in the news for their unethical business operations for a long time now. While the government has paid little attention to these serious issues, it has been collaborating with private Ed-Tech majors for public education schemes. At a time when very few are raising this issue in the parliament, it is important to highlight the criticisms that bring to the fore unaddressed questions in the private online education sector. Here are the other issues noted in…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ