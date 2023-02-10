Ed-Tech companies use ads to exploit parents’ guilt: Karti Chidambaram writes to ASCI

Highlighting the problem of misleading advertisements by Ed-Tech companies in India, Lok Sabha member Karti P Chidambaram has urged the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), through its Consumer Complaints Council, to take note of the consumer complaints regarding “mis-selling” and “hard-selling” of courses. In a letter to the ASCI Chairman Mr. N.S Rajan on January 27, Chidambaram stated that Ed-Tech majors pitch “false promises” of an aspirational future to “unsuspecting parents”. Their “overactive marketing machines” exploit “parental guilt” through their sales pitch of providing a "bright future". https://twitter.com/KartiPC/status/1618933658563510274 He adds that parents are forced to think that they will be denying new opportunities to their children if they do not enrol for the Ed-Tech courses. The ASCI in its latest guidelines had also taken note of this practice by Ed-Tech majors. Additionally, Chidambaram also pointed out the much-discussed issue of personal data used by companies for targeted selling. In the absence of a data protection law, this raises concerns of protecting children from “predatory data practices”. Why it matters: Ed-Tech companies have been in the news for their unethical business operations for a long time now. While the government has paid little attention to these serious issues, it has been collaborating with private Ed-Tech majors for public education schemes. At a time when very few are raising this issue in the parliament, it is important to highlight the criticisms that bring to the fore unaddressed questions in the private online education sector. Here are the other issues noted in…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.