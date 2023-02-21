From jobs to manufacturing, Parliamentarians take a closer look at India’s drone sector

The Indian Parliament in February had some interesting updates about the drone industry, be it about the number of drones deployed in India or the government initiatives to promote this niche sector. Although the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha combined offered only eight inquiries regarding drones, government departments had some interesting information to share. Here’s a summary of all drone-related questions asked in the Parliament with some follow-up questions from MediaNama. Around 1,200 drones deployed in Delhi Out of the 5,171 drones deployed by the government in 2022, as many as 1,202 drones were deployed in Delhi alone. This is a huge increase from 2021 when only 70 drones were deployed in the capital city. A similar increase in drone deployment was seen in Haryana where drones increased from 13 in 2021 to 895 drones in 2022. What caused such a huge increase in drone deployment? We don’t know because the government did not state which sectors these drones were deployed in. The government also failed to answer the question of employment generation. It only mentioned that "a growth-oriented regulatory framework" with manufacturing incentives would help with employment generation and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Here are the questions asked by Rajya Sabha member Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane and seven others on February 2, 2023: whether the Government has data on the number of drone licences granted; if so, the details thereof including the number of drones and the sectors in which they are deployed, State/UT-wise during the years 2021 and 2022 and if…
