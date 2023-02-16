wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Indian Government’s DIKSHA app under scrutiny for alleged breach of children’s data

The report of a breach of student and teacher data had come after another in 2019 on third-party access to children’s location data

Published

school, student, children, education

What’s the news: Initiate an inquiry against the alleged breach of personal data of millions of teachers and school students by the Indian government’s DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) app, the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) urged the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on February 15, 2023. Referring to a WIRED report on the exposure of teacher and student data, the IFF asked the NCPCR to recommend remedial measures to safeguard children’s data and prevent leakage of personal data. “Unbeknownst to the parties tracked, complex algorithms are in use to sweep through the data pool and bring to use the data collected in many unimaginable ways. The children and their parents are deprived of the opportunity to make informed decisions about such data sharing,” wrote the IFF in an open letter. Is DIKSHA in violation of the Puttaswamy judgement? According to the IFF, this breach of students’ privacy also violates the K.S. Puttaswamy v. Union of India Supreme Court judgement by failing to secure the privacy of children, “who lack the legal capacity to give consent.” “The draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022, in its current format, continues to suffer from inadequacies, rendering it incapable of protecting the sensitive personal data of children,” wrote the IFF. A Human Rights Watch (HRW) report called “Indian Government App Exposed Children’s Personal Data: A Rights-Respecting Data Protection Law Urgently Needed” even said that the government’s 2019 version of the Bill too failed to protect children against data vendors, insecure…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ