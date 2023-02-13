wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

India’s drug regulator asks online pharmacies why action shouldn’t be taken against them

Drug Controller General of India has alleged that e-pharmacies are selling drugs in contravention of provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940

Published

The Indian government sent notices to over 20 online pharmacies (e-pharmacies) asking why action should not be taken against them for the online sale of drugs without a license, MoneyControl reported on February 10. The notice, sent by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), alleged that the online pharmacies are selling drugs in contravention of provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940. Selling drugs without a license can have a potential impact on the quality of drugs and pose a public health risk, the notice added. Which online pharmacies were sent notices: The complete list is not available but according to various media reports, the e-commerce sites that were sent notices include: Amazon Flipkart Health+ Tata 1mg Netmeds Apollo Zeelabs PhamEasy Healthcare 2 days to respond: The DCGI asked the online platforms to respond to the notice within 2 days and warned that necessary action will be taken if the platforms don't respond. According to LiveMint, the notice was dated February 8, which means the deadline to respond has passed. MediaNama has reached out to a few online pharmacies requesting a copy of the notice and any responses sent to the government. Why does this matter: Online pharmacies, despite the tremendous convenience they bring to consumers, function on murky regulatory grounds as there are no specific laws to regulate them. Because of this, chemist associations and other trade bodies have called for a clamp down on online pharmacies stating that they don't fall under or adhere to existing drug laws in India. While…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ