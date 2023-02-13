We Do Not Maintain A Database of Chinese Applications: IT Ministry

"We do not ban apps or block apps based on which jurisdiction. There's no attempt by the government of India to selectively block apps based on the origin of the app. The apps that are blocked are blocked based on illegal illegalities, user harm or criminalities that the app demonstrates," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in response to MP Sujeet Kumar's question in Rajya Sabha on the blocking of "huge number" of apps with "Chinese links". In a written reply to a parliamentary question, the Information Technology ministry said it "does not maintain database relating to applications including Chinese applications that are under usage in India". MP Niranjan Bishi had asked about the number of Chinese applications that are currently in use in India. He also asked why several Chinese apps were still not banned in the country. The IT Ministry responded by saying that the directions for blocking apps (like under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000) are "issued after receiving the request from the nodal officer of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Law Enforcement Agencies who send such request to MeitY after analyzing suspicious applications based on the complaints they received from various sources". Why it matters: In its reply, the government has clarified that it is not blocking apps because they're Chinese. Instead, the blocking is based on the apps' involvement in illegal activities or harm to users. However, if one looks at a list of apps blocked by…

