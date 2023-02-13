"We do not ban apps or block apps based on which jurisdiction. There's no attempt by the government of India to selectively block apps based on the origin of the app. The apps that are blocked are blocked based on illegal illegalities, user harm or criminalities that the app demonstrates," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, in response to MP Sujeet Kumar's question in Rajya Sabha on the blocking of "huge number" of apps with "Chinese links". In a written reply to a parliamentary question, the Information Technology ministry said it "does not maintain database relating to applications including Chinese applications that are under usage in India". MP Niranjan Bishi had asked about the number of Chinese applications that are currently in use in India. He also asked why several Chinese apps were still not banned in the country. The IT Ministry responded by saying that the directions for blocking apps (like under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000) are "issued after receiving the request from the nodal officer of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Law Enforcement Agencies who send such request to MeitY after analyzing suspicious applications based on the complaints they received from various sources". Why it matters: In its reply, the government has clarified that it is not blocking apps because they're Chinese. Instead, the blocking is based on the apps' involvement in illegal activities or harm to users. However, if one looks at a list of apps blocked by…
We Do Not Maintain A Database of Chinese Applications: IT Ministry
IT Ministry clarifies stance in Rajya Sabha on its recent blocking orders against betting and lending apps
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
