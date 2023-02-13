wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

What was the extent of damage in a recent cyber attack on India’s top medical institute in Delhi?

The November 2022 cyber attack on AIIMS, Delhi, affected a total of five servers and led to the encryption of 1.3 TB data, IT Minister said in Rajya Sabha

Published

Abstract Technology Binary Code Dark Red Background. Cyber Attack, Ransomware, Malware, Scareware Concept

A recent cyber attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, affected a total of five servers and led to the encryption of 1.3 terabytes of data, according to a response tabled in the Indian Parliament. The response added that an evaluation carried out by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) found that AIIMS servers were compromised by unknown threat actors due to “improper network segmentation”. It also added that AIIMS’ information and computer systems are managed by the institute itself and that the government is aware of “various cyber security incidents” taking place in the country. The reply was drafted by the Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar to a question asked by MP Sushil Kumar Modi. Why it matters: It is important to understand the nature of the cyber attack on AIIMS because it was a critical incident which led to a significant disruption. The services resumed after a gap of two weeks thereby exposing the woeful state of cybersecurity in the country, especially in government institutions. It turned the focus back to the need for the government to shore up cybersecurity in its critical infrastructure at the earliest. Total number of cyber attacks: Chandrasekhar revealed that the CERT-In recorded a total of 13,91,457 cyber security incidents in 2022, a marginal drop from 14,02,809 incidents in 2021. He pointed out that a draft National Cyber Security Strategy had been prepared by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) but stopped short…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ