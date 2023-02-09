We missed it earlier As many as 265 grievances were received by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, since their notification, according to a response tabled by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The minister was responding to a question asked by Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar concerning details of complaints filed against OTT (over-the-top) platforms for violating Code of Ethics laid down in the IT Rules, 2021. The response was tabled in the Rajya Sabha— the upper house of the Indian Parliament on February 2, 2023. Why it matters: The rules were controversial when they were introduced two years ago due to several reasons including its proposed grievance redressal mechanism. It was suggested that the mechanism would be cumbersome and tramples upon the fundamental rights of platforms. Moreover, it is the first time that the Indian government has revealed the total number of complaints registered under the IT Rules, 2021 since their implementation. Understanding the grievance mechanism: There are three levels of regulation as per the Rules— Streaming platform (Level I): Streaming services shall accept complaints through a designated grievance redressal officer, who is required to process the complaint and have a decision within fifteen days. Self-regulatory body (Level II): This SRO shall be headed by a retired Supreme Court justice, High Court justice, or “an independent eminent person” from the entertainment industry. There are nine bodies which have been notified by the MIB so far. Oversight…
News
How many complaints were addressed by India’s I&B ministry under the IT Rules, 2021?
In a first, the Indian govt has revealed exactly how many grievances were dealt with under the IT Rules since being notification
Latest Headlines
- COVID-19 Contact Tracing Data Collected by Aarogya Setu App Is Deleted: IT Ministry February 9, 2023
- How many complaints were addressed by India’s I&B ministry under the IT Rules, 2021? February 9, 2023
- What’s with the sudden boom in linking health records with ABHA accounts? February 9, 2023
- India’s Data Protection Bill “Does Not Deal with the Issue of Surveillance”: IT Ministry February 9, 2023
- Video: Briefing Call on Tech Policy in India in 2023 February 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login