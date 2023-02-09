wordpress blog stats
How many complaints were addressed by India’s I&B ministry under the IT Rules, 2021?

In a first, the Indian govt has revealed exactly how many grievances were dealt with under the IT Rules since being notification

Published

We missed it earlier As many as 265 grievances were received by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, since their notification, according to a response tabled by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The minister was responding to a question asked by Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar concerning details of complaints filed against OTT (over-the-top) platforms for violating Code of Ethics laid down in the IT Rules, 2021. The response was tabled in the Rajya Sabha— the upper house of the Indian Parliament on February 2, 2023. Why it matters: The rules were controversial when they were introduced two years ago due to several reasons including its proposed grievance redressal mechanism. It was suggested that the mechanism would be cumbersome and tramples upon the fundamental rights of platforms. Moreover, it is the first time that the Indian government has revealed the total number of complaints registered under the IT Rules, 2021 since their implementation. Understanding the grievance mechanism: There are three levels of regulation as per the Rules— Streaming platform (Level I): Streaming services shall accept complaints through a designated grievance redressal officer, who is required to process the complaint and have a decision within fifteen days. Self-regulatory body (Level II): This SRO shall be headed by a retired Supreme Court justice, High Court justice, or “an independent eminent person” from the entertainment industry. There are nine bodies which have been notified by the MIB so far. Oversight…

