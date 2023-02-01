Budget 2023: Top Tech Policy Takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the final Union Budget before the 2024 General Election. In this live blog, we bring to you all tech-policy updates from Sitharaman’s speech starting at 11 a.m. on February 1, 2023. Stay tuned.
Updates:
- Budget 2023 hopes to build on previous Budget, says Nirmala Sitharaman. For a quick round-up on the Budget 2022 session, visit here
- Finance Minister puts India’s rising ‘global profile’ down to to several accomplishments, including “unique world class digital public infrastructure” like Aadhar, Co-Win, and UPI.
- Sitharaman says digital public infrastructure for agriculture will be built as an “open source and interoperable public good”. Outcomes include crop planning, credit, insurance, crop estimation, and helping agritech industries and start-ups
- “The G20 presidency will give India a unique opportunity to help strengthen a new world order”. What opportunities does the summit provide to India to influence global internet and tech governance? Check out our two-part explainer here
You must be logged in to post a comment Login