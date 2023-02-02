wordpress blog stats
Budget 2023: Investing In Foreign Stocks Becomes More Expensive, 20% Tax For Individuals

Foreign instruments like stocks, mutual funds, properties, cryptocurrencies, and more may get costlier for investors

Published

The Budget 2023-24 increases the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) for foreign remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to 20%, except for medical treatment and educational purposes. It will come into effect from July 1, 2023, the government said. This change would make it more expensive for individuals to invest in foreign instruments like stocks, mutual funds, properties, cryptocurrencies, and more. Earlier, the tax rate for this was 5% for all remittances crossing the Rs 7 lakh threshold. After the proposed change, there will not be any upper or lower limit for taxation, all transactions will attract a TCS of 20%. [caption id="attachment_177921" align="aligncenter" width="612"] www.indiabudget.gov.in[/caption] Does this affect mutual funds investing in foreign stocks?  The LRS scheme allows Indian "residents individuals" to remit funds up to $250,000 abroad. This change "doesn't affect the mutual funds or ETFs investing overseas as these don't come under LRS," said Zerodha. Impact on investors and businesses Yes, this change will impact individual investors who plan to invest outside the country. Mehul Sheth told Moneycontrol, “Investing in immovable or movable assets abroad such as property, foreign stocks, mutual funds, bonds abroad or even cryptocurrency would come under the purview of 20 percent TCS. So, if I was investing Rs 100, now I would have to allocate Rs 120 for the same, which is a huge jump.” "TCS can be claimed after filing income tax returns at the end of the year, but it's unlikely that many will be okay with having 20% of…

