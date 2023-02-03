Allocation for Smart Cities Mission lowered by nine percent when compared with the Revised Estimates for the financial year 2022-23, said the Centre for Policy Research (CPR India) in its Budget Brief regarding the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24. As per Budget Estimates (BEs), the Indian government allocated ₹ 8,000 crore ($973 million) for Smart Cities Mission whereas it allocated ₹8,800 crore ($1 billion) as per Revised Estimates for the previous financial year. Till FY 2022-23, ₹ 45,915 ($5.584 billion) crore has been allocated for the Mission, accounting for 96 percent of anticipated Government of India funds for the same. 64 percent of smart city projects completed: CPR said that as of December last year, 64 percent of the smart city projects had been completed, with a total project worth of ₹ 92,439 crore ($11 billion). “On average, cities selected in Round 2 have the highest completion rate (60 percent). Fast Track cities and Round 4 cities had the lowest at 37 percent each,” said the brief. Why it matters: In 2022 alone, at least three smart city projects have been introduced that use surveillance technologies and artificial intelligence for “law and order” purposes. In the past, there have even been projects like the Lucknow Safe City projects that gravely infringed on people’s privacy. The allocation of funds for these projects thus indicates what’s to come next in terms of this potential ‘state surveillance.’ FM makes no mention of smart cities: While Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did talk…
News
Budget 2023: Lower budget allocation for Smart Cities Mission this fiscal year
Centre for Policy Research said that as of December last year, 64 percent of the smart city projects had been completed
Latest Headlines
- Budget 2023: Lower budget allocation for Smart Cities Mission this fiscal year February 3, 2023
- India’s largest retailer Reliance Retail to start accepting payments in digital rupee (e₹) February 3, 2023
- You can use WhatsApp without accepting new privacy policy: Key points from Supreme Court hearing February 3, 2023
- How many grievances were logged by online streaming platforms under IT Rules, 2021 in December 2022? February 3, 2023
- Google is not in compliance with India’s antitrust orders, ADIF says in note to startups February 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login