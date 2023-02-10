BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover has accused the company's other co-founder Bhavik Koladiya of stealing data of around 150 million UPI users through the BharatPe app, Moneycontrol reported. On February 6, Grover levelled these allegations in an email to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) and Kaushik Dutta, BharatPe's independent director. Allegations made by Grover: "BharatPe has so far processed billions of UPI transactions at merchants and in turn was privy to data of more than 150 Mn UPI users in the country. The data of transacting user was obtained at BharatPe using APIs with Yes Bank, Federal Bank and ICICI Bank," Grover said, as per Moneycontrol. After Koladiya founded his new company OTPLess, he transferred all the privileged and confidential data from BharatPe to his new venture, Grover said, according to Inc42. BharatPe is a customer of OTPLess. Grover said he was informed about this by whistleblowers within the company. He also accused Koladiya of poaching BharatPe's engineering team to OTPLess. In his email, Grover requested the NPCI to conduct a forensic audit of the BharatPe and OTPLess. He also asked NPCI to investigate the management of BharatPe to check if they hold any shares in OTPLess, according to Inc42. In response to these allegations, Koladiya told Moneycontrol, "I strongly deny the baseless and false allegations made against me by Ashneer Grover. The allegations are nothing but an act of retaliation and frustration on his part, resulting from his removal from BharatPe and my ongoing legal suit against him…
Latest Headlines
- BharatPe’s Co-Founder Accused of Stealing Data of 150 Million Users By Ashneer Grover February 10, 2023
- MusicLM: Five key points by Copyright lawyers on the Artificial Intelligence based model by Google February 10, 2023
- Netflix is cracking down on password sharing. Will India be next? February 10, 2023
- Explainer: Why India’s digital lending industry is worried February 10, 2023
- Ed-Tech companies use ads to exploit parents’ guilt: Karti Chidambaram writes to ASCI February 10, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login