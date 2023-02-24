Google on February 24 updated its Play Store help page to explain how developers in India can include alternative billing systems in their apps. The alternative billing systems policy will take effect on April 26, the company stated. Google is allowing alternative billing systems to comply with an antitrust order issued last year, but critics have pointed out that Google's compliance falls short of what the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered. Why does this matter: Google has been taking its own sweet time to implement the ordered changes. The CCI order on Play Store was issued on 25 October 2022, and went into effect towards the end of January 2023. Google indicated that it will comply with the directions on January 25, but provided no timeline. Yesterday's update finally provides more details on the timeline and steps that developers must take to start reaping the benefits (if any) of the CCI order. STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! What steps must developers take to integrate an alternative billing system? Developers will have to adopt the following interim steps until Google releases APIs that will streamline integration later this year: Declaration form: Submit the declaration form and accept the Terms of Service. Certifying PCI DSS compliance: The alternative billing system must satisfy PCI Data Security Standard, which prescribes security standards for credit card processing. If not…
Google Play Store: Here’s how Indian app developers can implement alternative billing systems
Google has updated its Play Store help page with a set of interim steps developers in India need to take to include alternative billing systems in their apps
