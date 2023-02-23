Billionaire Gautam Adani’s employees may have edited Adani-related Wikipedia articles to give them a “non-neutral PR” spin, alleges Signpost. The paper covering English Wikipedia found that over the last 15 years, “over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses”. “Due to Wikipedia's account name regulations, administrators blocked User:Adanigrouponline in May 2013, and User:Adani Group in September 2014. These were single-purpose accounts (SPAs) editing Adani related articles, including a complete rewrite of the Adani Group article which removed a conflict-of-interest notice from the top of the article. They also added a detailed list of business units, and – the paid editors' favorite section – a list of awards. But they kept a section which an unregistered user – an admitted Adani employee – had added earlier.” — Signpost These allegations come after a US-based short-seller accused Adani's listed companies of having "substantial debt" and inflated stock prices last month, among other concerns. A month later, Adani stocks are still trading in red. How did Signpost figure this out?: By checking the edit history of the pages—remember, Wikipedia is a community-driven knowledge project, where volunteers create pages on topics and edit and revise them. "We remind our readers that no entirely on-Wiki investigation of a user's edits can completely identify an editor's name or employer," the newspaper cautioned. "Even if the editor identifies themself as an employee of a company, they may be simply trying to embarrass…
Did Adani Group use paid editors to spin Wikipedia articles in its favour?
Its reputation as a neutral source in question as #AdaniGroup accused of editing pages to shape its narrative and reputation
