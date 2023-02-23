wordpress blog stats
Did Adani Group use paid editors to spin Wikipedia articles in its favour?

Its reputation as a neutral source in question as #AdaniGroup accused of editing pages to shape its narrative and reputation

Published

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s employees may have edited Adani-related Wikipedia articles to give them a “non-neutral PR” spin, alleges Signpost. The paper covering English Wikipedia found that over the last 15 years, “over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses”.  “Due to Wikipedia's account name regulations, administrators blocked User:Adanigrouponline in May 2013, and User:Adani Group in September 2014. These were single-purpose accounts (SPAs) editing Adani related articles, including a complete rewrite of the Adani Group article which removed a conflict-of-interest notice from the top of the article. They also added a detailed list of business units, and – the paid editors' favorite section – a list of awards. But they kept a section which an unregistered user – an admitted Adani employee – had added earlier.” — Signpost These allegations come after a US-based short-seller accused Adani's listed companies of having "substantial debt" and inflated stock prices last month, among other concerns. A month later, Adani stocks are still trading in red.  How did Signpost figure this out?: By checking the edit history of the pages—remember, Wikipedia is a community-driven knowledge project, where volunteers create pages on topics and edit and revise them. "We remind our readers that no entirely on-Wiki investigation of a user's edits can completely identify an editor's name or employer," the newspaper cautioned. "Even if the editor identifies themself as an employee of a company, they may be simply trying to embarrass…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

