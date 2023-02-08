We missed this earlier Nearly 4,000 URLs on YouTube were ordered to be removed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, according to a report in Hindustan Times. The report said that notices were sent to YouTubers because they had uploaded videos about sex determination of foetuses. These videos were found to be a manual for viewers on how to determine the sex of a foetus by looking at various pregnancy reports, Hindustan Times reported. Why it matters: It is a notable development as the notice was sent by a ministry which is not responsible for regulating content on the internet. It is illegal to determine sex of foetuses in India to curb female foeticide which is still prevalent in large parts of this country. It is also interesting because the issue is at the centre of the debate raging around content takedowns and how they remain shrouded in opacity. What else did the report reveal: A government official told Hindustan Times that the ministry also identified and pulled up the offending channels as well. He also informed the news daily that the ministry urged Google to take off the content from its website. He also urged people to report such videos on the following email address— pndtmohfw@gmail.com Who can censor: It may be unclear whether the health ministry has any powers to issue such notices but the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has powers under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The ministry…
News
Nearly 4,000 videos ordered to be removed off YouTube by India’s health ministry: Report
These videos allegedly informed users on sex determination of foetuses which is illegal in India. But does the ministry have this power?
Latest Headlines
- Nearly 4,000 videos ordered to be removed off YouTube by India’s health ministry: Report February 8, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: An ASTR-verse unbeknown to you February 8, 2023
- Google to launch ChatGPT rival AI chatbot called Bard February 7, 2023
- What Could A Risk-Mitigating Online Gaming Law Look Like? February 7, 2023
- Taxation of Online Gaming: Key Budget 2023 Proposals and Implications February 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login