“The Eurogroup considers that the introduction of a digital euro as well as its main features and design choices requires political decisions that should be discussed and taken at the political level,” read the statement by Eurogroup— an informal body comprising finance ministers from European countries to discuss matters related to the Euro. The statement explained that the Eurogroup has been meeting regularly to discuss the political dimensions of a digital euro. The meeting was held to take stock of the digital euro project and its progress. “This investigation does not prejudge any future decision on the possible issuance of a digital euro, which would only come after further exploration in a possible realisation phase,” the statement clarified. Why it matters: The statement coincides with the release of a European Central Bank’s (ECB) document detailing the progress of digital euro design, as per CoinTelegraph. The statement is significant as it will provide guidance to the European Commission (EC) when it drafts a legislative proposal for the digital euro. Moreover, it is likely to set the tone for deliberations, once the proposal is released publicly, which will take place during the course of 2023. The statement also implies that it is important to evaluate risks, especially user privacy, before rolling out digital currency backed by a central bank. https://twitter.com/europe4crypto/status/1612860156257398784 What were the issues: The statement revealed that several issues were discussed during the meeting but we are going to focus on the important ones— Not replace cash: “A digital euro should…
News
Why will Europe need political consensus to roll out digital euro?
Eurogroup has been meeting regularly to discuss the political dimensions of a digital euro, the statement by the informal body explained.
Latest Headlines
- Why will Europe need political consensus to roll out digital euro? January 17, 2023
- Understanding CCTV monitoring in schools: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly January 17, 2023
- Self-regulation failing to control unfair trade practices by Ed-Tech: Karti P Chidambaram January 17, 2023
- Will you follow same Android policies in India as in Europe, Supreme Court asks Google January 17, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Is this Google’s ‘warning’ or just a PR bluff? January 17, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login