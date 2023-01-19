wordpress blog stats
Here’s Why BBC’s Documentary On Modi Was Taken Down From YouTube

The BBC told us that it was an unauthorised, “illegal” upload of their content, whereas the government dismissed it as “propaganda”

Published

A BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Godhra riots was removed from YouTube this Wednesday, Scroll reported. This news was published on Free Press Journal as well and even shared by Twitter users. However, these reports did not give information on when and where the documentary was uploaded, before being removed. A BBC spokesperson told Medianama, “The documentary on YouTube was not uploaded by the BBC. As is standard practice, we follow procedure to have illegal uploads of any BBC content removed.” From the BBC's comments, it seems likely that the documentary was taken down because it was uploaded by some other users on YouTube without the BBC's permission. The first part of the documentary was released on Tuesday (17th January 2023) and is available to watch in the United Kingdom. The second part is set to release this coming Tuesday. Why is this documentary so controversial?  According to Scroll, the documentary delves into an unreleased British government report on the Gujarat riots, which said, Modi was “directly responsible for a climate of impunity” that led to violence during the riots, in which 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus died, according to official numbers. However, a commission constituted in India had found that the state government had no direct involvement in the riots. The Twitter drama Soon after the release, people started tweeting about the documentary, some appreciated it for being 'insightful' while others criticised the BBC for trying to 'divide' Indians. https://twitter.com/suhasinih/status/1615923054294732801?s=20&amp;t=2Wqs8LL_38Fg6l-V5TzppQ https://twitter.com/sarkasticsonai/status/1615936651632726019?s=20&t=2Wqs8LL_38Fg6l-V5TzppQ Government's response: The government called this documentary a…

Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

