A BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002 Godhra riots was removed from YouTube this Wednesday, Scroll reported. This news was published on Free Press Journal as well and even shared by Twitter users. However, these reports did not give information on when and where the documentary was uploaded, before being removed. A BBC spokesperson told Medianama, “The documentary on YouTube was not uploaded by the BBC. As is standard practice, we follow procedure to have illegal uploads of any BBC content removed.” From the BBC's comments, it seems likely that the documentary was taken down because it was uploaded by some other users on YouTube without the BBC's permission. The first part of the documentary was released on Tuesday (17th January 2023) and is available to watch in the United Kingdom. The second part is set to release this coming Tuesday. Why is this documentary so controversial? According to Scroll, the documentary delves into an unreleased British government report on the Gujarat riots, which said, Modi was “directly responsible for a climate of impunity” that led to violence during the riots, in which 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus died, according to official numbers. However, a commission constituted in India had found that the state government had no direct involvement in the riots. The Twitter drama Soon after the release, people started tweeting about the documentary, some appreciated it for being 'insightful' while others criticised the BBC for trying to 'divide' Indians. https://twitter.com/suhasinih/status/1615923054294732801?s=20&t=2Wqs8LL_38Fg6l-V5TzppQ https://twitter.com/sarkasticsonai/status/1615936651632726019?s=20&t=2Wqs8LL_38Fg6l-V5TzppQ Government's response: The government called this documentary a…
News
Here’s Why BBC’s Documentary On Modi Was Taken Down From YouTube
The BBC told us that it was an unauthorised, “illegal” upload of their content, whereas the government dismissed it as “propaganda”
Latest Headlines
- Here’s Why BBC’s Documentary On Modi Was Taken Down From YouTube January 19, 2023
- Gaming rules: Why the definition of “online game” is confusing and needs to change #NAMA January 19, 2023
- Draft Online Gaming Rules: How will KYC norms impact the industry? #NAMA January 19, 2023
- Gaming rules: Can online gaming platforms be classified as intermediaries? #NAMA January 19, 2023
- What does Truecaller think about India’s Telecom Regulator’s plan to introduce Caller IDs? January 19, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
News
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login