“What’s up, Doc?” will soon become a regular phrase for Andhra Pradesh residents as the state government introduced the ‘family doctor’ concept on January 27, 2023, reported Hindustan Times. Starting from March 1 this year, doctors will visit villages across the state twice a month to “strengthen the public health system”. The patient and family data collected by the doctors will be digitised in a mobile application, furthering the government’s initiative to digitise health data. MediaNama’s take: The last we checked, the central government has already tasked Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and anganwadi workers with the collection and retention of people’s health data. The government even promised tablets to ease their troubles. So, why is the Andhra Pradesh government suddenly asking doctors to collect the data? As per the report, the digitised data will be uploaded to the Central government’s Ayushman Bharath digital mission through their health ID. Rather than answering questions, this creates more confusion. Are ASHAs and anganwadi workers to give up their data collection responsibility? Which app will be used to record data? For how long will the data be retained, if it’s to be updated on a bi-monthly basis? The state government has a lot to answer. Pilot attempts of the family doctor system: In October 2022, the government had implemented this idea as a pilot project in Tirupati to give monthly medical services at the doorstep of 2,000 people. Under this project, doctors conduct 14 types of blood tests when visiting homes. Based on…
News
What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system?
Starting from March 1 this year, doctors will visit villages across Andhra Pradesh twice a month to “strengthen the public health system”.
Latest Headlines
- Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform January 30, 2023
- What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system? January 30, 2023
- Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 30, 2023
- Private Explosives Manufacturer Hired By Defence Ministry Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack January 30, 2023
- India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals January 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login