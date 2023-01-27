Unique Identification Authority of India working on age verification through e-KYC

We're working on a concept that enables age verification through e-KYC, said Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He was speaking at the India Stack Developer Conference on 25th January 2023 about the use cases and plans of Aadhaar. You can watch the full video here. Age verification through need-based data exchange He briefly explained the concepts of e-KYC minus and e-KYC plus, which they're working on. Giving an example of e-KYC minus, he said, there would be places which only want to verify the age of a person, whether the person is an adult or not – while allowing them entry to a shop or a bar. That person may not want to give her complete details when only age is to be verified, he added. Garg's comments indicate that e-KYC can be used for selectively verifying information. He also mentioned that e-KYC minus may also be applicable for identifying other attributes like the sex of the person (male, female) based on their KYC documents. Talking about e-KYC plus, he gave the example of how looking at the history of the Aadhaar address can give an idea of where a person has lived over the past years. Observations: Although Garg did not define what e-KYC minus and e-KYC plus technically mean, he did give examples of the kind of things that can be incorporated under these headings. Here’s a slide from his presentation giving us more details on what these terms could incorporate.…

