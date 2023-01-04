wordpress blog stats
Twitter Will Soon Expand Political Advertising On Its Platform After Banning It In 2019

Twitter had banned political advertising in 2019 under Jack Dorsey, but now its ads policy is set to change, after allowing ’cause -based ads’

Twitter will expand the political advertising permitted on its platform in the coming weeks by changing its ads policy, it's not yet clear what exactly these changes will be. The social media company has already relaxed its policy for "cause-based ads".  https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety/status/1610399203481784320 "Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We'll share more details as this work progresses," an official Twitter account said. It is important to note that this decision comes after several of Twitter's top advertisers reduced their advertising spending on the platform. Why it matters: Twitter banned political advertising on its platform in November 2019 under the leadership of Jack Dorsey. "A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet. Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money," Dorsey had tweeted. Twitter is used by political leaders around the world to propagate their message and is also a hotspot for political debate, discussion and opinions. Its influence over political campaigns cannot be denied considering the enormous social media budgets of political parties and instances like the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It is also important to note that the US presidential elections are due in 2024 and Twitter ads could play an important role in shaping the opinion of American voters. The new changes remain unclear: Although the new changes…

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

