Twitter will not resort to permanent suspension of accounts breaking its rules, and rely on “less severe actions” instead, according to a tweet put out by the company. The company also said that any user will be able to appeal an account suspension from February 1, 2023. https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety/status/1619125112716005376 Why it matters: Twitter had announced in December 2022 that it had identified policies where permanent suspension was a disproportionate reaction for breaking rules. The company added that it had started reinstating accounts that were suspended for violating policies. However, the move came under fire as many of these accounts were highly controversial. The latest announcement is notable as it highlights the age-old dilemma of how to moderate content without trampling upon the fundamental rights of users. What else do we know: The company said that it will take actions like limiting the reach of policy-violating tweets or asking a user to remove tweets before they can continue using their account instead of suspending accounts. The platform also clarified that it did not reinstate accounts that engaged in illegal activity, threats of harm or violence, large-scale spam and platform manipulation. The company will now suspend accounts for severe or ongoing, repeat violations of the company’s policies. What constitutes severe violations: It includes the following as per Twitter— Engaging in illegal content or activity, Inciting or threatening violence or harm, Targeted harassment of users, Privacy violations, Platform manipulation or spam. Content moderation in spotlight: Twitter’s content moderation policies have been under the scanner…
News
Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform
The company also said that any user will be able to appeal an account suspension from February 1, 2023.
Latest Headlines
- Twitter plans to limit permanent account suspensions on its platform January 30, 2023
- What’s the deal with Andhra Pradesh’s new family doctor system? January 30, 2023
- Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 30, 2023
- Private Explosives Manufacturer Hired By Defence Ministry Hit By Suspected Ransomware Attack January 30, 2023
- India forms 3 grievance appellate committees to look at social media user appeals January 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login