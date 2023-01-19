wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

What does Truecaller think about India’s Telecom Regulator’s plan to introduce Caller IDs?

Key points from Truecaller’s submission on TRAI’s consultation paper on introduction of caller ID in telecommunication networks

Published

truecaller screen
truecaller

“We believe that while this is a promising step to solve the spam problem, a lot more innovation is required beyond just identifying calls. Another area that is missing in the paper are measures to deal with spoofing and robocalls,” read the submission by Truecaller to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The submission is part of the comments received by TRAI to its consultation paper on the introduction of Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) in telecommunication networks. You can read our summary of the paper here.

The company also batted for a “non-mandated approach”, suggesting that it is “working well” and that it should be encouraged by creating a “supportive ecosystem.”

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

Why it matters: The comments submitted by companies to TRAI are important as TRAI’s paper looks to address the problem of unsolicited commercial communication which remains a nuisance despite a do-not-disturb (DND) registry. Moreover, it is crucial to note Truecaller’s submission because India is its biggest market and TRAI’s measure poses an existential threat to its business.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Overview of Truecaller’s comments: The submission by Truecaller seems to acknowledge the threat posed by TRAI’s CNAP measure tangentially. It hopes that the CNAP proposal can converge with Truecaller’s work. The submission also noted that spam calls and phone, and SMS-based scams remain an issue of concern in India.

“An implementation of a CNAP system could be used as additional information that can help Truecaller users have more control over their communication,” read the submission.

  • Avoid unintended consequences: The company said that it was critical to ensure that the consumers do not have to bear the brunt of “unintended adverse consequences” in terms of increased cost of service, issues of quality due to increased call latency.
  • Concerns around gathering data: Truecaller said that TRAI’s suggestion of obtaining name identification of each subscriber through Customer Acquisition Forms may be fraught with danger because of the problem of fake SIM cards being procured and activated without proper identification.
    • The company also highlighted that an individual can obtain up to nine SIM cards which can help them hide the identity of the actual user of a mobile number.
    • It pointed out that there was value in “crowdsourced information to solve the fraud and scam challenge”, and that its service provides “additional context” to the user to make an informed decision when responding to a phone call.

What should be the next steps: “In terms of the way forward, we feel that it is important to do an assessment of different aspects of this issue by undertaking a study to evaluate potential consequences on consumers and the industry before deciding on next steps,” read the submission.

  • The company also called for an evaluation of existing technology and regulatory solutions to determine their effectiveness, gaps in implementation, and whether the current proposal addresses the same.
  • It stressed the need for a detailed study because CNAP implementation would require “significant investments in terms of technology and infrastructure.”

*Disclaimer: The post was edited on January 19, 2023, at 15:16, following editorial input. 

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also read:

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ