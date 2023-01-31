A consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services was issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on January 30, 2023. The paper deals with issues enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services and telecommunication services. The telecom watchdog noted that various technological developments in digital markets have resulted in the convergence of devices, services, and networks over a period of time. “Efficient utilization of resources, increased level of competition, more innovative user applications and technological developments are the main drivers of convergence. The convergence of digital and physical products through the use of Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (loT), Artificial Intelligence and other technologies is paving the way for Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0),” TRAI said in its press release. What is convergence: It means bringing unrelated technologies together in a single device. Smartphones might be the best example of such a convergence. One can send their comments to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Advisor (Broadband & Policy Analysis), TRAI, by February 27, 2023, and counter-comments by March 13, 2023. The comments can be sent to advbbpa@trai.gov.in with a copy to jtadv-bbpa@trai.gov.in Why it matters: The paper is notable as it examines challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks the views of stakeholders on changes needed in legal, administrative, and licensing frameworks to deal with them, as per TRAI. What are the issues flagged by TRAI in the consultation paper? Whether the present laws are adequate to deal with the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services…
News
Indian Telecom Watchdog issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services
The paper deals with issues enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services and telecommunication services.
Latest Headlines
- Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Google’s changes to Android and Play Store January 31, 2023
- Why is Andhra government pushing facial recognition attendance on all its workers? January 31, 2023
- Karthik Rai On Developing an Interoperability Framework for India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22 January 31, 2023
- Indian Telecom Watchdog issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services January 31, 2023
- “But With Power, Comes Great Responsibility”: A tech policy poem brought to you by ChatGPT January 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login