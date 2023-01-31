wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Indian Telecom Watchdog issues consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services

The paper deals with issues enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services and telecommunication services.

Published

A consultation paper on regulating converged digital technologies and services was issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on January 30, 2023. The paper deals with issues enabling the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services and telecommunication services. The telecom watchdog noted that various technological developments in digital markets have resulted in the convergence of devices, services, and networks over a period of time. “Efficient utilization of resources, increased level of competition, more innovative user applications and technological developments are the main drivers of convergence. The convergence of digital and physical products through the use of Machine to Machine (M2M), Internet of Things (loT), Artificial Intelligence and other technologies is paving the way for Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0),” TRAI said in its press release. What is convergence: It means bringing unrelated technologies together in a single device. Smartphones might be the best example of such a convergence. One can send their comments to Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Advisor (Broadband & Policy Analysis), TRAI, by February 27, 2023, and counter-comments by March 13, 2023. The comments can be sent to advbbpa@trai.gov.in with a copy to jtadv-bbpa@trai.gov.in Why it matters: The paper is notable as it examines challenges posed by converging technologies and seeks the views of stakeholders on changes needed in legal, administrative, and licensing frameworks to deal with them, as per TRAI. What are the issues flagged by TRAI in the consultation paper? Whether the present laws are adequate to deal with the convergence of carriage of broadcasting services…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

4 days ago

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ