With tall claims of success, Ed-Tech ads make parents feel that their child is missing out: Report

Advertising Standards Council of India surveyed 490 parents and students, and analysed 100 Ed-Tech ads. Here are the key points from their report

Published

83 percent of nearly 490 parents and students surveyed by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) believe that the claims and promises made by Ed-Tech ads led them to feel their child could miss out on big achievements if they did not enroll for their courses. The report ‘Raising the Bar on EdTech Advertising’ highlighted concerns of misleading EdTech ads and unsubstantiated claims made by EdTech companies, among other problems, through their advertising methods. An analysis of 100 ads by the ASCI shows that more than 25 percent of ads make promises of making the student a topper, or of guaranteeing success. At least 31 ads make superlative claims of having the best teaching resources and faculty. The report shows that advertising remains the single largest driving factor in convincing parents to enroll their child into an EdTech course, with nearly nine out of ten parents relying on ads for making a choice of course. While more parents seem to trust these ads, they believe a greater inclination towards marks-based learning is problematic. Why it matters? Ed-Tech companies have been in the news for their advertising practices for a long time now. Experts, including lawmakers, have called out Byju’s for its aggressive selling tactics and for exploiting aspirations of parents to buy their expensive courses, thereby, pushing them in a cycle of debt . The India EdTech Consortium and ASCI were even deliberating on a code for advertising and marketing in 2022. At a time when calls for regulating…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

Views

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

News

How does the new data protection bill affect platform gig workers?

By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...

December 8, 2022

