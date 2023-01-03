Talk of the Town: What’s the Buzz on India’s New Online Gaming Rules?

Unlike previous public feedback on India's platform regulation policies, the initial industry response to India's newly-released online gaming rules seems largely positive. Blowing away the smokescreen: MediaNama rounds up what India's top ministers have said on the rules, why the online gaming industry seems to be all praise for them right now, and why some digital advocacy groups are unhappy with how they've been designed. What are these rules again? After months of deliberation, India's newly-released draft amendments to the IT Rules, 2021, will permit platforms to offer games where you pay a deposit to play them. But online games that allow people to bet on games outcomes', or gamble, are off the cards. Released by the IT Ministry yesterday, the draft amendments also classify online gaming platforms as "intermediaries" and introduce an elaborate self-regulatory system for the sector. Why it matters: These rules are a tiny step towards clear laws regulating India's gaming and gambling sectors. Paying attention to their strengths and weaknesses is important—because India's gaming and gambling laws are already a mess. Back in August, it took us no less than 2,000 words to explain why: for starters, they're often based on really old colonial laws—that, unsurprisingly, don't adapt well to the intricacies of playing online. Gambling is also a state subject, with different states banning different games based on their own legislative wisdom. Simply put, what might be a legal online game in one state could be illegal in another, creating a regulatory maze for platforms offering these…

