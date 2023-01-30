"In India, as well as internationally, it is being increasingly debated [as to] whether data privacy is also an antitrust issue, or if it should be singularly governed under a separate privacy law," observed Supriya Shekher in her research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). "Through my research, I've endeavoured to question certain assumptions about what data governance must look like—and that [idea that] any attempts to preserve privacy must always be 'good'." Shekher, a final-year student at the National Law University, Delhi, reflected on why and how privacy concerns often find their way into antitrust investigations—especially when market regulators mandate data sharing to address competition issues. MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Apart from her work as a MITS scholar, Shekher also takes a keen interest in issues of technology law and policy, particularly the gendered impact of data governance and the role and potential of antitrust in giving us back an open, free, and decentralised internet. Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage on contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner. Read More ‘Data Is A Part Of Competition, We Can No Longer Turn A Blind Eye…
Supriya Shekher on Rethinking Privacy Mandates In Antitrust Law | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22
Shekher questioned the idea that any attempts to preserve privacy must always be ‘good’.
