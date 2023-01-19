Summary: Understanding Transparency report trends for Twitter, Facebook, and others

Twitter was the first in the race to release the latest transparency reports. As such, it gets the best review with apparently declining grievances in December. For WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Google, the complaints seem to have risen in varying numbers between October and November. Since no one likes mulling over reports, here’s MediaNama’s summary of all the company reports so far. Declining trend of grievances for Twitter Grievances in December fell drastically since November. As per Twitter’s latest transparency report, here are the data points. Period: November 26, 2022 to December 25, 2022. Twitter received only 58 grievances in the final month of 2022 alleging cases of abuse/ harassment (37 cases), hateful conduct (14 cases) and IP-related infringement (7 cases). All of the 12 cases where the platform took action came under the abuse and harassment category. Aside from these, Twitter processed five grievances appealing for account suspensions. All accounts remain suspended. Now, let’s a take a look at November’s transparency report data. Period: October 26, 2022 to November 25, 2022. The micro-blogging website received as many as 758 grievances for various issues. Again, abuse/ harassment was the most common complaint. Twitter actioned on 121 URLs and suspended all accounts involved in the 22 grievances appealed to the platform separately. Considering 723 grievances in October 2022, the platform seems to have been much more peaceful towards the year end. WhatsApp grievances increased by the million in November While Twitter had a slight bump in grievance cases from October to…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.