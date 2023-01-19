Twitter was the first in the race to release the latest transparency reports. As such, it gets the best review with apparently declining grievances in December. For WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Google, the complaints seem to have risen in varying numbers between October and November. Since no one likes mulling over reports, here’s MediaNama’s summary of all the company reports so far. Declining trend of grievances for Twitter Grievances in December fell drastically since November. As per Twitter’s latest transparency report, here are the data points. Period: November 26, 2022 to December 25, 2022. Twitter received only 58 grievances in the final month of 2022 alleging cases of abuse/ harassment (37 cases), hateful conduct (14 cases) and IP-related infringement (7 cases). All of the 12 cases where the platform took action came under the abuse and harassment category. Aside from these, Twitter processed five grievances appealing for account suspensions. All accounts remain suspended. Now, let’s a take a look at November’s transparency report data. Period: October 26, 2022 to November 25, 2022. The micro-blogging website received as many as 758 grievances for various issues. Again, abuse/ harassment was the most common complaint. Twitter actioned on 121 URLs and suspended all accounts involved in the 22 grievances appealed to the platform separately. Considering 723 grievances in October 2022, the platform seems to have been much more peaceful towards the year end. WhatsApp grievances increased by the million in November While Twitter had a slight bump in grievance cases from October to…
Summary: Understanding Transparency report trends for Twitter, Facebook, and others
As per latest transparency reports, the complaints seem to have risen in varying numbers for WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Google
Summary: Understanding Transparency report trends for Twitter, Facebook, and others January 19, 2023
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
By Soujanya Sridharan and Dr. Sarayu Natarajan Platform work and data: the intersection Every time you use a ride-hailing app, the matching algorithm processes...
