List of Submissions on the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, made to IT Ministry

January 2, 2023, was the last date for public consultation on the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 which was issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on November 18, 2022. While the IT Ministry had stated that "no public disclosure of the submissions will be made", many organizations, including MediaNama, have come forward and made their submissions public. We have compiled a list of the same. Find MediaNama's submission here. If you’ve submitted your comments to MeitY, and would like them to be included in this list, please email your submissions to research@medianama.com. List of submissions Aapti Institute [PDF] Centre For Communication Governance, National Law University, Delhi [PDF] DeepStrat [PDF] Internet Freedom Foundation [link] IT for Change [link] You can also find our complete coverage of the Bill under the tag Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022. Note: In your email to research@medianama.com, please mention that you are giving us the permission to publicly share your submission. This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

