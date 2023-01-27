wordpress blog stats
Shivangi Mishra on Privacy Amidst State Surveillance in India | Meta India Tech Scholars 2021-22

Mishra chronicles the face-off between individual privacy and state surveillance in India.

Published

"There is not a radical declaration of surveillance [in India] that would immediately face civil society opposition, but [there is] a gradual, seemingly innocuous, and sometimes invisible movement that inevitably results in the same," argued Shivangi Mishra in her research presentation for the Meta India Tech Scholars program (MITS). Mishra, a student at Bengaluru's National Law School of India University, chronicled the face-off between individual privacy and state surveillance in India. She argues that this adversarial approach needs to be rethought to truly protect privacy rights across the country.  MediaNama has collaborated with MITS to bring to you the tech policy research its fellows investigated over the last year. The fellows investigated critical issues of tech policy to understand how they impact and influence India’s tryst with technology. Apart from her work as a MITS scholar, Shivangi's research background includes working with academicians, litigators and corporate firms whose work focuses on tech policy. Her work on cutting-edge research on law and technology questions has been published in leading international journals.  Meta launched MITS to provide a research and mentorship platform to law students who are keen to engage with contemporary questions of technology, law, and policy. The law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. (SAM) is supporting the program as a knowledge partner. Read More Understanding CCTV Monitoring In Schools: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly How To Explain Tamil Nadu’s 360-Degree Database To Your Peers Why Is Western Railways Evading Questions On Its Latest CCTV Surveillance Network? How Facial…

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

